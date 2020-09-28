SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major change to Governor Baker's Covid-19 guidelines goes into effect Monday and it will directly impact the local restaurant industry.
Last week the governor announced two adjustments to restaurants in the state that will allow them to increase their ability to serve customers.
Restaurants will now be able to seat 10 people to a table, which is up from the previous limit of six. Seating will also now be allowed at bar areas-- though the actual bars will remain closed.
Anyone who orders an alcoholic drink must also order food.
These changes are expected to help boost sales and apply to both indoor and outdoor dining spaces. Social distancing guidelines must still be followed.
The manager of Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield tells Western Mass News until now large groups of customers have had to be split up which takes up extra tables.
The new restaurant guidelines are especially beneficial as we approach the colder months.
