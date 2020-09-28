HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your School Authority and we’re getting answers on how to enhance remote work and learning spaces.
Daniel Santiago with Best Buy told Western Mass News that there are three things to help enhance your remote learning or workspace - your laptop, headphones, and the microphone you use.
“Starting off with a decent laptop that can get into those websites relatively quickly. We have all sorts of different options ranging anywhere from $150 up to $1,000 depending on what your budget is,” Santiago explained.
You should choose your laptop based on the work you need to do a home.
Lower priced laptops are available in most brands and there are also Chromebooks and tablets.
Experts said regardless of your budget for a laptop, the first thing you want to consider at home is the strength of your WiFi.
“If your internet itself is very slow and spotty, your experience overall is going to be very poor,” Santiago added.
If you find yourself having WiFi issues, Santiago recommended purchasing a new router or talk to your provider.
For headphones, Santiago said the key is to make sure your headphones are comfortable.
“The last thing you want to do is put some headphones on that’s completely unbearable to wear and then in a couple of minutes you are constantly finding yourself trying to take them off,” Santiago noted.
Over-ear and cushioned headphones will help with comfort and sound quality.
Lastly, Santiago said a microphone will help clarify your voice.
“The ones that are built into the headphones generally have good noise canceling and they have very good sound quality,” Santiago said.
Those microphones will also have built-in sound proofing.
The best thing to do if you still need help with your at-home set-up, call the experts.
