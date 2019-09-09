AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plans are underway to address an overcrowded preschool situation in Agawam and the superintendent of schools is telling parents changes are coming.
The early childhood center has been operating in Agawam for the past two decades. Over time, the need has expanded, and now, after years of talking about it, it looks like something is going to get done.
Since the mid-90s, the early childhood center in Agawam has been a temporary school for kids to learn. However, the center's conditions has been a concern to many people in the community.
The number of kids at this center currently outweighs its capacity, making it difficult for both students and teachers to work.
We spoke with school superintendent Steven Lamanski on Monday, who said there is now a plan in place to restructure and redistrict.
"We'll have more students who can attend. It's an affordable cost for parents, it's also a good thing for kids to get to school early and take care of some of their special ed needs, if they have them, and get that good start in the elementary," Lemanski explained.
There are a couple of different options on the table with this plan. One would place all Pre-K and kindergartgen students into one of the city's four elementary schools on a permanent basis, leaving the other three to become first through fourth grade schools.
A second option is to have the four elementary schools house preschool students in each of their districts.
Lemanski wants parents, guardians, and other members of the community to know that there will be a community forum about the possible changes on October 3 and the goal is to have everything in place by September 2021.
