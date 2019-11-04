(WGGB/WSHM) -- Heads-up for those who may need to do business with the Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicles soon.
The agency said Monday that many services will not be available from Friday, November 8 until Tuesday, November 12 while they upgrade some of their systems to improve customer services.
Those impacted services include:
- No RMV services, including registration or licensing services at service centers, the RMV contact center, and AAA offices after 5 p.m. Friday
- No credit card transactions after 4:30 p.m. Friday
- No vehicle safety and emissions inspections after 6 p.m. Friday
- No RMV internet transactions or self-service phone transactions after 4:30 p.m. Friday
- No external interfaces for driver or vehicle services after 6 p.m. Friday
The RMV added that the work being done will not impact access for law enforcement and public safety officials.
All offices and inspection stations will reopen at their regularly scheduled time on Tuesday.
Online and self-service phone transactions, as well as external interfaces, will resume at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
