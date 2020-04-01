WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A United Parcel Service driver in West Springfield claimed the company is not doing enough for drivers on the road.
The mayor confirmed that a UPS driver tested positive for COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke with UPS who said the company is following CDC guidelines regarding the coronavirus, but a driver argued that the company isn’t doing enough.
“They just aren’t doing enough to protect us,” said Danny Arland.
Arland has worked for UPS for 20 years. He delivers packages to homes every day.
He voiced his concerns exclusively to Western Mass News over video chat after a fellow employee tested positive for the coronavirus at the West Springfield Facility.
“Thursday, he got tested and was told to stay home until we knew more, and then on Monday he reported to me that he did test positive and the company just didn’t take all of that seriously,” Arland said.
West Springfield Mayor Will Riechelt confirmed that a UPS driver did test positive for the coronavirus.
“UPS has taken the proper precautions to prevent other employees' exposure, and they have complied with cleaning as well as notification requirements,” he said in a statement.
That's something Arland said hasn't happened.
“The other thing they said that they were doing was that they are cleaning our trucks, the interior of our trucks, in our building on a daily basis, and that’s just not true. They are not doing that,” Arland said.
Western Mass News reached out to UPS to see what their protocol is when an employee gets the virus.
The statement read in part:
“When appropriate, employees who work directly in the vicinity of the employee who tested positive are notified that they may have been exposed and that they should pay special attention to the potential emergence of symptoms.”
Arland gave his thoughts on the statement.
“They’ve yet to send a message to anybody that this driver was positive,” Arland said.
He said the company has given them some supplies to keep their trucks clean, but he said that’s not enough, either.
“If we are not protected, and they are not doing more to protect us, and this is going to spread throughout my building, and I could take it home to my family,” Arland said.
He said he wants the company to take this more seriously because he's concerned for drivers who are out in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.