WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since the pandemic UPS began drivers have been working tirelessly to bring packages to your doors.
Now drivers in West Springfield are taking a stand calling for the company to instill more of a work-life balance.
Families, friends, and community members lined Wayside Ave. in West Springfield rallied to support UPS drivers on Saturday in an effort to bring attention to a lack of work-life balance drivers are facing.
“It’s always been a tough job working for UPS,” UPS driver Danny Arlin said.
Arlin is calling for change after he says drivers are being forced to work six days a week since the pandemic began.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our jobs have been borderline scary. We deliver to people’s homes, we get approached by people, we go into people’s businesses,” Arlin explained.
Arlin claims some drivers are even facing disciplinary action when they don’t come to work on their scheduled days off.
“We have a driver that has a special needs child and he’s on notice of suspension, possibly termination for not coming in on the weekends,” Arlin said.
Their message Saturday was family time matters.
“Our team is hardworking people, they didn’t mind putting in their effort at the beginning of the pandemic, but we’re a year into this,” Arlin said.
Western Mass News reached out to UPS who said in a statement quote, We value our employees, appreciate their contributions to the communities where we live and work, and respect their right to assemble. We offer our employees multiple ways to share their concerns with us, and we have regular dialogue with Local 404. We are hiring in Springfield and encourage interested applicants to apply online at jobs-ups.com.”
