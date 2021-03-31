WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Baystate Mary Lane emergency room will be closing in June.
Over the last two years, the hospital has shut down most of its facilities leaving it only operating as an outpatient care center and emergency room.
Many residents and town officials disagree with the decision made by Baystate Health. They said this could put many patients at great risk.
“Five more minutes, the doctor said she would have died,” Ware resident Eric Flowers said.
Ware residents Chrissy Flowers and her husband Eric have visited the Baystate Mary Lane emergency room in town twice over the last six months.
Over the summer, Chrissy was experiencing septic shock, and her husband immediately rushed her to the ER.
“Mary Lane stabilized her within 15 mins and got Life Star to life flight her over to the trauma center,” Eric explained.
The couple said if they had to travel any further they’re unsure if their three children would still have both of their parents.
“They would have lost their mother that day,” Chrissy said.
They are frustrated with the recent news that the emergency room and outpatient care facilities at Baystate Mary Lane will be closing in June of this year.
Baystate Health issued a press release in January saying, “Despite our significant investment in this location during the past several years, patients are choosing to receive care in other locations.”
Alan Whitney, the Chairman of the Ware Board of Selectmen, said they are disappointed in the lack of concern for the residents of Ware.
“We just want them to come to the table with good intentions and talk to us and help us, either shop this hospital around to someone who might want to use it and provide healthcare for the area, or work with us on a plan to shut everything down and take care of the building,” Whitney said.
With the closing of the ER, residents are left with the option of going to Baystate Wing Hospital in neighboring Palmer.
A bridge that connects the two locations and is the fastest route is set to close for construction next spring. With no hospital and no bridge, Whitney said this could put critical care patients in danger.
“It’s already a good 20 minutes to get there, you add the bridge traffic, now you’re at 40 minutes,” Whitney said.
The construction of this bridge would add more travel time for patients and emergency responders.
“You start adding travel time into it. It just complexes the issue at hand for any emergencies headed to that facility,” Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier said.
The Flowers said if nothing else can be kept at the site at least keep the emergency room which saved her life.
“What if it was their family that was in need. Five more minutes what if it was their family that five minutes would have killed them,” Eric said.
“And then have three kids lose their mother,” Chrissy added.
The town is asking Baystate to consider keeping the emergency room open until at least the bridge construction is complete.
We have reached out to Baystate Health for comment. At this time, they have declined our request.
