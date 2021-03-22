SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It wouldn't be March without the excitement of the underdogs in the NCAA basketball tournament. There have been upsets galore as teams strive for a spot in the Sweet 16 and in the process, destroying a lot of people’s brackets.
It's probably safe to say everyone is taking a look at their bracket and thinking what more could possibly ruin it because these upsets are incredible.
Starting with the big one on Friday, #2 Ohio State lost to #15 Oral Roberts University who, by the way, continues to shock the basketball world right now after they snatched a win against #7 Florida on Sunday and punched their way to the Sweet 16.
However, they're just one of the several double-digit seeds still alive. Three others have already secured spots in the Sweet 16. With four more playing for spots today as well, one is guaranteed as #14 Abilene Christian plays #11 UCLA.
The record for the most double-digit seeds in the Sweet 16 is five and that's all the way back in 1999 and that's not even covering all the upsets either. There were a total of nine double-digit seeds to come out of the first round.
So with all of these upsets, how do you predict your future brackets? Springfield College mathematics and computer science professor Andrew Perry said you don't want to choose your teams based on the number next to them.
"The selection committee are human and they do look at specific games, but it's really hard for a human, based on our own intuition, to really crunch…Loyola [Chicago], for example, played 28 games and it's hard to really synthesize those 28 games and the margin of victory over each opponent...I don't think the selection committee uses computerized models. Some probably consult like Ken Pomeroy, but others probably do it based on their own intuition," Perry noted.
