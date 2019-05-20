SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fatal stabbing, a shooting are just some of the violent acts occurring in the city of Springfield over the weekend.
Western Mass News has been following the weekend incidents and from Saturday to early this morning police have been kept busy.
Just this morning over on Page Boulevard a car crashed into a home, the driver says they were being shot at.
This all happening early at about 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Page Boulevard. Police say there is no damage to the structure. They add that shell casings were recovered near the scene.
We're told 2 males from the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not announced any arrests in this incident, but say they are investigating.
Early Sunday morning, police arrested a man who crashed into two of their cruisers.
Before all of that, however, just before sunset on Saturday night a fatal stabbing occurred on Boston Road.
Springfield police tell us that the man who was stabbed was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no word on any suspect or suspects.
The Springfield Homicide Unit and Hampden County DA’s office is investigating that.
Later on Saturday night a man was shot on Main Street. Police say they suffered a non-life threatening injury.
But like the stabbing incident, there is no word on any suspect.
The Springfield Major Crimes Unit is investigating this shooting.
Western Mass News will keep you posted as details develop on these stories. Stay with us online and on-air on ABC40 this hour and FOX6 at 7AM & 8AM for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.