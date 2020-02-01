SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Health officials have confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Massachusetts.
This is the eighth case in the U.S.
This comes as the White House declared a public health emergency yesterday.
The State Department of Public Health confirmed the positive test for coronavirus of a man in his twenties living in Boston studying at the University of Massachusetts.
Officials say he had recently returned from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak is centered.
China has had more than 200 people die from coronavirus and more than 11,000 people have been infected.
Officials say the man got medical care soon after returning to Boston. He is now in isolation.
Louise Cardellina, a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care in Springfield, tells Western Mass News that the illness is extremely contagious.
"It is concerning, because it is a respiratory illness that could become severe. The symptoms are fever, shortness of breath, coughing. The key thing to worry about is if you’ve had contact with someone who is in China or you’ve been there and come back and have these symptoms. It’s quite spreadable, especially if you think of someone on an airplane and the recirculated air, and if you have one person with the coronavirus on the airplane, it could spread to a lot of people, because you have exposed exposure," says Cardellina.
She says the risk of getting coronavirus is extremely low in Massachusetts.
Cardellina says people are at a greater risk for catching the flu, which she says has infected more than 13 million people across the U.S. and has killed 6,000 people.
