SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ice and snow remains an issue on many sideways and driveways around western Massachusetts.
As a result, urgent care centers are seeing a spike in patients with injuries from slipping and falling.
These snow-covered surfaces are a common sight around the area. Now, add on these frigid temps and it's no wonder nurses and doctors are seeing an increase in ice-related injuries.
“I would say 35 percent of my patients have had falls or snow-related incidents," said Tricia Porter from AFC Urgent Care in Springfield.
Porter told Western Mass News just this week alone she has seen multiple patients who have fallen on ice.
“I just had a woman with a fall on to her left shoulder with the black ice," Porter explained.
Most of these issues stem from untreated surfaces.
“You would see them walking out where there is not salt on the road and getting out of cars has been a big issue with people, literally sliding right out of their cars," Porter added.
However, some of them are caused from simply not paying attention.
Just like distracted driving, distracted working is dangerous too. Doctors are saying you must stay off of your phone, so you don’t fall and slip in icy conditions.
“It's easy and avoidable. If you’re distracted, you could be hit by a car, you could slide," Porter noted.
Also, make sure you are taking care of your own sidewalks. It's crucial for those who walk to and from work or school.
“Salt, sand, and trying to keep on top of it and these multiple storms, it's not a one-and-done. Make sure you have a supply at home," Porter said.
If you fall due to the ice or snow, Porter said it's best to see a doctor and get an X-Ray just to make sure you are treating the injury correctly.
“We anticipate several a day, especially after a storm or during a storm even,” Porter added.
