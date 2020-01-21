SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the perfect storm. Doctors said with so many illnesses circulating right now, local emergency departments and urgent care centers are swamped.
Some departments are reporting double digit hours-long wait times.
Tonight, we get answers on when to know if it's time to go to urgent care, or directly to the hospital.
"Very busy. We are seeing a record number of people," said James Wheeler, physician assistant with Baystate Health Urgent Care.
At Baystate Health Urgent Care in Feeding Hills, Wheeler blames that record number on close to a dozen illnesses circulating right now in western Massachusetts.
"There's seven or eight different things that are going around currently. We have flu A, flu B, we're pretty sure RSV, we have strep, a GI bug. We have typical cold going around," Wheeler noted.
Wheeler told Western Mass News that with jam packed emergency departments, especially during peak times between 6 and 10 p.m. when doctors offices are closed, Baystate is trying to get the word out to think urgent care first.
"We are trying to get people, certainly during working hours, to come to the urgent care instead, just to take some pressure off of the local E.R.s," Wheeler added.
In most cases, Wheeler said, the wait time is a fraction of what it would be at a traditional E.R.
"Maybe an hour or two at the most, where the E.R., eight to 10 hours is the norm, especially during flu season," Wheeler explained.
However. how do you know which way to go? In most cases, Wheeler said, urgent care providers and their resources can get the job done.
"Typical speaking, any of the cold and flu symptoms we can handle, including pneumonia in most, healthy otherwise individuals," Wheeler said.
However, there are times when going straight to the hospital is best.
"If you're really sick, meaning you have an extraordinary high fever, or you're someone who already has medical problems - older, elderly, or young child, infant - the E.R. is more likely appropriate, but for the most part, we can handle it at urgent cares," Wheeler said.
If you're just not sure, Wheeler said call your local urgent care center. Many will triage as best they can over the phone to point you in the right direction.
We checked the hours of several urgent care centers in western Massachusetts. Most are open until 8 p.m. each day.
Studies show the quietest times in the emergency room, as you might guess, are generally 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.
