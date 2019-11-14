SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new staggering numbers from the Centers for Disease Control report shows tens of thousands of people die each year in the United States from antibiotic-resistance infections.
The new report finds more than three million infections are caused each year, along with 48,000 deaths.
Louise Cardellina of AFC Urgent Care said to only take antibiotics when necessary.
"The main reason this happens is from too many antibiotics being taken and prescribed in this country and around the world," Cardellina added.
Cardellina said antibiotics should be taken with probiotics because antibiotics kill all bacteria in the body including good bacteria, which probiotics help to replace in order to avoid infections.
