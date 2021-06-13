SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many of the nation's top basketball players took the hardwood over the weekend at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The 2021 Red Bull USA Basketball 3x Nationals, a three-on-three hoops tournament, was held at the birthplace of basketball.
Jay Demings, Youth Director for USA Basketball, said the event would serve as a preview for the three-on-three tournament taking place during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month.
“Our mission is to find a team that can take the court and win a gold medal for the United States. This year coming up in Tokyo, we qualified on the women’s side, we didn’t qualify for Tokyo on the men’s side. But we’re looking forward to doing that in 2024 but were excited about our women’s team program and we’re gonna go out in Tokyo and try to give it a good shot,” Demings said.
This is the first year three-on-three basketball will be included in the Summer Olympics. The action gets underway in Tokyo on July 23.
