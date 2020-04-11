WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- USA Medical Supply gave away free hand sanitizer to front line workers and all West Springfield residents.
They said they will continue to give away free toilet paper to the city's residents for the rest of the year.
Western Mass News spoke with the company's president who explains why their team is trying to help out the community.
"We're just trying to give back to our community. Our community's been so great for us over the years, and we feel as though this is a great time to give back to them. We just want to let them know that we appreciate everything they're doing. We love them, we support them...we're here for them any way we can be,” said Richard Spafford, company president.
Spafford said the company is still taking online orders.
Those who need medical supplies can order on their website and choose from either curbside pickup, mail order, or delivery.
