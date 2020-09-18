EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new scam is gaining traction, as more people are getting texts from hackers claiming to be the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).
The posts on sites like Twitter and Facebook have worried users, saying the text scam was tracking people's locations for sex trafficking. A local tech expert Western Mass News spoke with said to breathe a sigh of relief, because that's not the case.
"It said your package is lost, it usually comes in through email, but in this case, they're testing it out to people," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
Prager said the text claims to be from USPS and asks users to click a link for information on their delivery.
"Most people have no package coming to them, but yet, their reaction is okay, I have to see where's my package, and they click on it," he explained.
Screenshots of the text being shared thousands of times on platforms, like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, with claims saying it was linked to sex trafficking.
"It has nothing to do with human trafficking," Prager noted.
Those claims are now proven false, with the theory originating with a follower of Ganon, a group of conspiracy theorists.
"In this case, you haven't put yourself in danger unless you gave them your information," he added.
Information that comes from clicking on the link, which takes you to a survey asking for your banking information.
"The purpose is identity theft or getting your credit card information," Prager said.
Prager also said while it's good news, the USPS scam isn't tracking locations for human trafficking. It doesn't mean those who received a text that didn't give their banking information are in the clear.
"Bring your phone tablet or computer to have it cleaned because if there is malware, that's another possibility," he noted.
Prager told us never to open attachments and links unless you're sure it's from a legitimate organization.
