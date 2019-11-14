WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cold weather is upon us and you might be trying to save up by not cranking that heat on just yet and turning to your fireplace.
However, that could be making your house colder.
There is nothing like coming home and curling up by the fireplace, especially with the frigid temps in western Massachusetts.
Some homeowners might be opting to make a fire rather than turn on the heat in the house, but your fireplace could be taking all the heat out of your home.
Western Mass News is getting answers from Fireside Designs in West Springfield about this issue.
"Especially in these days, where homes are more efficient. With the fireplaces, you're losing all the heat you are producing in your home up the chimney, so it's really not producing any net heat value," said Jay Peloquin with Fireside Designs.
Peloquin said most people love the sound and overall feel you get from a traditional fireplace, but it's really not a practical way to heat your home.
"You may get a little bit, but in the net heat value, you are going to be losing heat. You may get the nice ambiance and look, but your heating value from the regular brick-and-mortar fireplace is not very good at all," Peloquin added.
However, there might be a solution for that.
"Although this is a gas fireplace, using these glass doors on a regular fireplace can actually help you keep the cold air out," Peloquin noted.
Another myth with fireplaces is that homeowners believe your chimney doesn't need to be cleaned every year, but it does.
"I'd recommend people do it early as possible, just so there is no waiting period. If someone calls now, these companies and even us, we can be weeks out for service this time of year. People don't think about servicing your air conditioner in the summer time, so it's the same things for fireplace," Peloquin said.
Fireside Designs said if you're looking for a safe, easy, and efficient way to heat your home and love the sight of a fireplace, there are options out there, such as pellet stoves and gas fireplaces.
"Number one, it's easier, cheaper, and you just hit a button, it goes on and that's why people are leaning towards that. Everyone wants easier these days," Peloquin noted.
