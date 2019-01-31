SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry shampoo has become an essential for refreshing hair in a hurry, but the Internet is buzzing with rumors that it could lead to hair loss.
It's every woman's worst nightmare finding out their favorite styling trick could actually be damaging their strands.
"The sebum our scalp naturally releases," dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy tells us. "Builds up, and the dry shampoo is like a talc. It dries up, but it doesn't remove it."
If you've heard that dry shampoo could be the cause of hair loss, Western Mass News has bad news to deliver, dry shampoo users skipping hair washes could be ruining their hair.
"It can also cause," continued Dr. Lenzy. "Folliculitis, which is pimples that can appear on the scalp."
Dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy tells us that built-up sebum that isn't removed can result in horrors, like irritation, sores, and bacterial infections on the scalp.
There's no need to throw it out just yet the problem isn't with the product, but how you use it.
"One to two times a week," stated Master Stylist Jaclyn Lopes.
That's the only time it should be used, according to Master Hair Stylist Jaclyn Lopes.
The experts have spoken.
"It's not the dry shampoo per say," stated Dr. Lenzy.
Meaning dry shampoo lovers need to be extra diligent when using their favorite product.
"When you're spraying it," continued Lopes. "Use it between five to twelve inches away from your scalp."
When it is used, people are advised to scrub their scalps a little extra to get out any leftover product during their next shampoo.
"Our scalp is skin," stated Dr. Lenzy. "It needs to be cleansed on a regular basis."
Make sure the dry shampoo you're using doesn't contain harmful ingredients, like talc, and rotate in products with sulfates, which Dr. Lenzy says can help remove stuck buildup.
