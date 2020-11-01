CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A drive-thru fundraiser was held Sunday to help send care packages to soldiers overseas who may not be able to return home for the holidays this year.
“Anything we can do for our personnel in the military, we’re more than happy to do so,” said Nick Korny, trustee of the Chicopee Moose Lodge.
On Sunday morning, the Chicopee Moose Lodge and the United Service Organizations joined efforts and hosted a Stockings for Soldiers event.
This is an effort to provide care packages for soldiers who may be away from home this Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Residents were encouraged to donate essential items.
Korny said the community came out early to show support.
“We’ve already had 20 vehicles pull through with drop off of items, anything from personal items, socks, gloves, mittens, shampoo, toothpaste -- everything,” he said.
Donations were also made to help furry soldiers.
“We even collected items for the K9s,” he said. “They are dropping off various treats, tug pulls for the K9 dogs, and the response to this is amazing, and we are very happy to be here doing this for our troops.”
Western Mass News spoke to one volunteer who's helped out since 2011 on why she continues to participate.
“Now my 9th year, can't do enough,” she said. “It's like a calling. It's calling. I just have to do this. It's in my blood.”
All donations were picked up by a USO van, and any remaining items will be shipped to the organization.
“We’re going to fill up what we can,” she said. “Whatever is leftover will come to my house in Westfield at 1030 Shaker Road and I inspect everything, then we ship everything to Westover Airforce base here in Chicopee.”
USO also accepts monetary donations, and how to do that can be found here.
