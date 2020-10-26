SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An effort is underway in western Massachusetts to get care packages together for those in the military who might not be able to come home for the holidays due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Taking care of our soldiers is one of the most important things we can do as individuals here at home,” said organizer Bob Kaine Alves.
The coronavirus pandemic is putting a halt on many aspects of our lives and for soldiers overseas, that could mean no trips home for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Allan Tracy, the executive director for the Pioneer Valley USO, told Western Mass News that the pandemic has impacted military deployments.
“Some of them have had their tours extended, others have had them shorted, but for the most part, they’ve had to stay overseas and pass their return dates,” Tracy explained.
Because of this, the Chicopee Moose Lodge and the USO are hosting the ‘Stockings for Soldiers’ event and are asking residents to donate essential items, including:
- Winters hats and gloves
- Sunscreen
- Bug spray
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Entertainment items like DVDs, books, and computer games
- Food items such as individual coffee packets, nuts, and hard candy
Kaine Alves told Western Mass News this is the first year they are hosting this fundraiser, but he hopes it will become an annual effort.
“They’re out there 24/7 every day of the year protecting their country and the little things we can do to show them our support, I think, is something so wonderful to let them know we are thinking of them back home,” Kaine Alves said.
Tracy, a Vietnam veteran, said care packages are a good reminder for those serving in the military to know people back home are still thinking about them.
“In Vietnam, when I used to get a care package from my mom, we used to fight over the apple pie. We didn’t care what condition it was in,” Tracy said.
The event will take place Sunday, November 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the afternoon at the Chicopee Moose Lodge.
