HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Among the many Veteran's Day events and celebrations in western Mass Sunday, a breakfast was held by the USO at the Log Cabin.
Meals were served during the annual event for veterans and their families as a way to thank our military past, present, and future.
Our very own Dave Madsen emcee'd the event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.