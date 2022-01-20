SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The United States Postal Service will soon begin delivering COVID-19 at home testing kits ordered through the newly launched government website.
Millions of at home COVID-19 testing kits are now available to order on the newly launched government website covidtests.gov. They are partnering with the US Postal Service to deliver the test kits nationwide.
“I actually ordered them yesterday online very simple to do,” said Rick Rheault.
“I sure did…The minute I received the announcement about it I filled it out,” said Dilana Giles-Buffalo.
People of Springfield weighed in on the new government-launched website where Americans can order at home COVID-19 testing kits straight to their door.
“Yes I am going to order some when I go home I think,” shared Vincent Cox.
“I am a chronic kidney patient and so I appreciate the fact that the government is doing this, I really appreciate president Biden doing this,” said Diana Giles-Buffalo.
The United States Postal Service said they are well prepared for the large upcoming shipment of test kits. In statement obtained by western mass news the USPS said in part-quote:
“The United States Postal Service is proud to fulfill its mission of service to the nation by delivering Covid test kits as part of this important public health initiative of the Biden Administration. The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver and proud to play a critical role in supporting the health needs of the American public. We have been working closely with the Administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits on the first day the program launches.” - Postmaster General and CEO, Louis DeJoy
All residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests at covidtests.gov, which are expected to ship within 7 to 12 days of the order.
“I think that they will get them out pretty quick, I love my mailman we get our mail very, very quick I don’t think it’ll have delays,” said Giles-Buffalo.
Orders will ship free starting in late January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.