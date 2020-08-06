(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Massachusetts is still dealing with power outages and damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Crews from different utility companies are scrambling to restore power.

“We live, three of us with my 99.9-year-old mother who is going to be 100 in September. She’s been on continuous oxygen, so this is been a little bit of a...issue,” said Madelyn Anderson of Springfield.

Going on 48 hours with no power after Tropical Storm Isaias, Anderson said her neighbor lent her a generator for her mother’s oxygen, but the Springfield resident is wondering when she’ll see the literal and figurative light at the end of the tunnel.

“Nobody really has been able to give us an estimate... Even this morning when they came and took the tree finally off the top of the street, which had fallen across wires,” Anderson noted.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told Western Mass News that they are prioritizing hospitals and first responders, and also communities where whole neighborhoods can be restored at once.

“Those customers where you’re only going to turn, restore power for one home versus a whole neighborhood, the priority is going to be getting the power on for that neighborhood. That doesn’t mean that we do not have crews out also taking care of single services,” Ress added.

Ress added that Eversource crews have cleared 185 blocked roads in western Massachusetts and 700 trees.

While the downed wires aren’t necessarily time consuming to fix on their own, Ress said the damage to 175 utility poles and other larger electrical structures take much longer to repair.

“You’d be surprised at the amount of work that goes into replacing that pole remember to that our line crews are not the ones out there replacing poles,” Ress explained.

Eversource explained that as of Thursday afternoon, more than 60,000 western Massachusetts customers have had powered restored, while efforts continued to get the remaining 8,900 area customers back online.

We also spoke with Jim Lisowski, assistant manager with Chicopee Electric Light over the phone. They said they expect the majority of their customers to have power by the end of the day Thursday and are also prioritizing multiple-structure outages first.

“Following that effort, it comes down into your onesie-twosie throughout the city, so individual service drops or a couple of service drops on the street. That kind of effort generally takes quite a bit because you’re spending a significant amount of time for restoration of one or two at a time,” Lisowski noted.