LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The roadways Longmeadow recently cleared up after flooding Thursday morning. But now, residents are once again preparing for more heavy rain this weekend.
"You know you want to make sure all your stuff, doesn’t get wet," said Carolyn Couchon of Longmeadow.
Residents across western Mass. and New England are bracing for tropical storm Henri. This, after remnants of tropical storm Fred left floodwaters in its path on Thursday morning.
"I do know we had staggered outages this morning," said Priscilla Ress, an Eversource spokesperson.
Ress told Western Mass News they are preparing for the upcoming storm and an emergency response plan has been activated.
"What we are doing right now is we are propositioning our resources and we are making sure we can secure additional contract crews if we need them," said Ress.
The utility company is keeping an extra close eye on the forecast this weekend.
"One of the biggest challenges for storms like this, even the slightest deviation track can significantly alter the potential impact from storm," said Ress.
Meanwhile, The Longmeadow Department of Public Works is also bringing in extra crews.
"Tomorrow, we will have crew out checking all the catch basins to make sure they are clear in anticipation we will get something Sunday night into Monday," said Geoff McAlmond, director of Longmeadow Department of Public Works.
The director told us they are currently working on a long-term plan to help with flooding in the town.
"We will be analyzing our storm drainage system, and then begin to determine where our actual issues are, and come up with a plan to repair them or replace them," said McAlmond.
If you do see a tree come down, DPW said the first step is to notify the police department.
