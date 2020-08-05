(WGGB/WSHM) -- Utility crews have been working non-stop since Tuesday when Tropical Storm Isaias ravaged western Massachusetts.

“All I could see was a rotating cloud coming at my house and I was like ‘Oh my God, grab the kids,’” said Ashley Svoboda of Huntington.

Western Mass News spoke on the phone with Svoboda, who lives on Goss Hill Road in Huntington. Cell phone video shows the destruction in her yard, with tree branches sprawled across the area.

“We grabbed the kids and ran in the basement…could just hear banging and smashing and my garage door was like buckling, bending in at us…Our driveway is completely blocked. We had a big maple tree on the corner of our driveway,” Svoboda added.

Svoboda, like many in western Massachusetts, are without power.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress said crews are working as quickly as they can. They even have contractors here from Canada.

“This restoration has been extremely challenging, but we are really making significant progress. We have been working around the clock. We brought in a lot of contractors,” Ress explained.

More than 30,000 people in western Massachusetts have had their power restored.

“In the broader western Mass., we expect the power to be back by midnight tonight in Springfield. It’s going to take a little longer, unfortunately, and it’s going to be Thursday by midnight, we expect to power significantly restored to our customers,” Ress added.

Ress noted that residents should be careful if wires are hanging down because they could still have electricity in them.

National Grid said that at the height of the storm, which they estimated was around 7 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 190,000 customers were without electricity across Massachusetts.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, just over 74,000 Massachusetts customers were still without electricity.

Some of the hardest hit areas in National Grid’s coverage area were Hampden, Berkshire, and Worcester Counties.

“Our crews worked throughout the night and into today to restore power to hundreds of thousands of our customers, but we know there are still customers waiting…We are on track to restore most customers by tomorrow night, and we will continue working until every customer is back on,” said Michael McCallan, Vice President of New England Electric Operations for National Grid.

National Grid estimates that a majority of customers should be back online by Thursday night.