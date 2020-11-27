DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 100 Eversource customers are without power in Deerfield following a utility pole crash on North Hillside Road.
The street is shut down at this time.
The Deerfield Police Department reported Friday just before 4:30 p.m. that the road would be closed for 8 to 10 hours.
This is to allow utility crews time to replace the pole after it was struck by a vehicle. The pole snapped in two leaving the top-half of the pole and the transformer ...in the roadway.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
According to the Eversource Outage Map as of 4:45 p.m. 138 customers were without power in the area with an estimated time of restoration of 6:30 p.m.
Western Mass News will update this story when the road reopens. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.