NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A utility pole fire in Northampton led to some outages Monday night.
Northampton Police said that emergency crews were called to King Street at North Street around 8:10 p.m.
The fire, which engulfed the entire pole, was able to be extinguished quickly, but police noted that it led to "extensive power outages in the downtown area for about an hour."
As of 10:10 p.m. Monday, National Grid reported 215 outages and it was expected that those customers would have power restored around 10:30 p.m.
Utility crews will be working through the night to restore cable service.
