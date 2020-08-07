MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Monson Police Department reports an electric utility truck was involved in a crash on Main Street that left poles damaged and downed wires.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 115 Main St.
"The electric utility truck, which was in town assisting with the storm clean up, did not appear to be damaged," noted police.
The road where the crash occurred was shut down to traffic.
No injuries have been reported as a result of this accident.
Two utility poles were damaged as a result.
Police report National Grid did come to the scene to work on clearing the roadway.
"Based on the preliminary investigation it appears the utility truck was traveling southbound on Main St. when it came into contact with the wires that were across Main St.," Monson police say.
The Monson Police Department along with State Police are investigating this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.