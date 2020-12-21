LEEDS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The V.A. Central Western Massachusetts Health Care System has begun its COVID-19 vaccinations.
Officials said they are using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as they are one of the 113 V.A. centers in the United States to receive the limited supply.
Health care personnel and residents at 37 other medical centers across the U.S. began receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week.
“VA Central Western Massachusetts is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and community living center residents during this first round of vaccines...Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated," said Duane Gill, director of the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System.
V.A. officials said the Moderna vaccine will be given in two doses, 28 days apart.
On Monday, 68-year-old Kevin James Bates, a U.S. Army veteran who is a resident of the V.A.'s long-term care facility, was the first veteran in their regional health system to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I feel great," Bates said in a statement after receiving the vaccine.
