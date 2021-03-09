HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, the V.A. of Central and Western Mass. is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Holyoke War Memorial.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for veterans who are enrolled for care with the V.A., regardless of age. Those in attendance should have their V.A. Healthcare card.
Today's clinic runs until 3:30 p.m. and parking is available along Maple Street.
Second shot appointments will be made at the clinic.
For those with appointments today, patients are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes ahead of their scheduled time.
Vaccine availability during the afternoon walk-in portion of the clinic from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is first-come, first-served and while supplies last.
