HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans was held Tuesday at the Holyoke War Memorial Building.
The V.A. of Central Western Massachusetts and V.A. Connecticut put on the event to increase access to the vaccine for veterans in western Massachusetts.
All veterans who are enrolled for care with the V.A., regardless of age, are eligible.
Organizers said they will be holding more events throughout the area as supply increases.
"Our initial goal is to have 70 percent of veterans vaccinated by May. We're well on target to meeting that. I think we'll see that hopefully by the end of April...70 percent percent of veterans will be vaccinated across New England," said Ryan Lilly, network director for the V.A. New England Healthcare System.
Veterans can schedule an appointment by calling (413) 582-3110.
To date, the V.A. New England system has given over 100,000 doses of vaccine to veterans across New England.
