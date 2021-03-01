HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are working to ensure that veterans of all ages in western Massachusetts who are enrolled in V.A. Healthcare receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinations will be held Tuesday, March 9 at the Holyoke War Memorial Building on Appleton Street.
Appointments are required for the 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. timeslots. Walk-ins will be permitted for 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. while supplies last.
Parking is available off of Maple Street.
You must be enrolled in V.A. Healthcare and bring your V.A. Healthcare ID to qualify. Appointments can be made by calling (413) 582-3110.
Updates on the event will be posted to the V.A. Central and Western Massachusetts Facebook page.
