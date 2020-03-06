NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As coronavirus concerns continue to grow across the United States, local health providers are speaking out about the virus and what it means for patients.
The VA Medical Center is speaking out about how they are handling coronavirus concerns.
They told Western Mass News in a statement, in part, "To date, VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System has not had any patients test positive for Coronavirus."
They went on to say they are working with public health officials to make sure veterans benefit from the latest prevention, testing, and treatment protocols and they continue to work to develop emergency management plans for veterans' medical centers.
Officials at the VA Medical Center would not comment on whether they've had any patients tested for coronavirus or if any have showed symptoms.
For more coronavirus information from the VA, CLICK HERE.
