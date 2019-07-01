SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of families coast-to-coast are traveling to celebrate the Fourth of July.
If you're staying around western Massachusetts, you're not off the hook for traffic. You can expect delays and backups, especially on Thursday.
A record breaking number of 49 million people are expected to travel nationwide this Independence Day to celebrate the red, white, and blue.
“Overall, in the state of Massachusetts, we are looking at 1.3 million people that will be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
With the holiday falling on a Thursday, traffic is expected to be heaviest during the middle of the week.
“A lot of folks have already hit the road to get started on that vacation," Marsian added.
Not only will the roads be full of vacationers, but also commuters who don’t have the day off will be going to and from work.
With gas prices low and kids out of school, more families will be traveling this holiday and that means drivers could face delays up to four times longer than normal
"For those who are taking road trips, we see a lot of people going to the shoreline - whether it be Cape Cod or Rhode Island. Also, people hitting the coast of Maine,” Marsian noted.
If you want to stay local in western Massachusetts, you’re not off the hook for traffic. There are a handful of firework displays across our area that will cause delays on Thursday.
In Springfield, right downtown at Riverfront Park, the Fourth of July celebration is planned from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Just miles away in Agawam, Six Flags will be hosting their own Independence Day party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
At UMass Amherst, there will be traffic surrounding McGuirk Stadium due to ongoing construction, police are already warning residents about changes being made to traffic patterns, including road closures. Those festivities are planned from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
AAA of Pioneer Valley said if you are going to be out traveling, be sure to stay safe and off your phones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.