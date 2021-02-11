SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beginning Thursday, caregivers for those 75 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, but not all locations are offering vaccines to that group of people.
If you care for someone 75 and older, you are now eligible to get the vaccine, but you can only get it at the state-run mass vaccination sites like Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
We got some questions about this into our newsroom.
Baystate Health also put out a statement to let people know their clinics will not offer the vaccine to companions.
In order to book a caregiver appointment, you have to go to the state’s website and make one there. Those who can't access the internet to schedule an appointment can also call 211
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News, we address some of your concerns about the state’s decision to allow caregivers to move ahead in the rollout line, plus we get a closer look at those who are homebound and not able to travel to get the vaccine.
