EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts public health officials have confirmed the state's third pediatric flu-related death of this season, which will remain at its peak into March.
"Every year, it happens unfortunately. Someday, I'd love to see that we have a vaccine that's 100 percent effective and protective and flu deaths will be a thing of the past," said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.
With news of a third Massachusetts child dying from the flu, doctors are reminding everyone "it's still not too late to get the flu vaccine. I'm still giving flu vaccine. We just got 70 more doses shipped from the state yesterday and we gave probably 10 of those out yesterday," Kelley noted.
Kelley told Western Mass News that it's important that kids under eight, who are getting their vaccine for the first time, get a double dose.
"For children who have never been exposed to the influenza vaccine, you want to make sure they get a good immune response, so that's why we double the dose and we wait four weeks, so the first dose has had a chance to cause the immune system to respond, then the second dose," Kelley explained.
As the flu continues to spread, Kelley said that patients are also coming in with a cold or stomach bug, wondering what the difference is from influenza.
"Flu viruses just the regular old cold. That's always the big question. Usually, influenza is an abrupt onset. You're fine and then you wake up and it hits you like a ton of brick. Colds usually sneak up on it, kind of gradual onset of symptoms. Fever can happen with colds, but fever with the flu is usually a persistent fever for three to four days. You get a lot more body aches. Overall, just achiness. Young children aren't walking normally, they want to be carried everywhere, and headache is pretty common with influenza, but you can see that with a regular cold too. I think probably the key clue is: I was fine yesterday and this morning, I feel awful," Kelley said.
He added, "Certainly in children, if you have any questions, call your primary care, your pediatrician, your family doctor, and you can ask them questions and kind of triage if they need to be seen or not."
