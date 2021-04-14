SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State health officials promised the Bay state on Wednesday there is enough supply of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to make up for the pause in the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Wednesday they turned their focus to rescheduling the canceled appointments of those hoping to get the single dose-jab, which has been linked to six reports of blood clots.
State officials announced a new vaccine initiative with the Red Sox and spoke of the hurdle of vaccine hesitancy.
Western Mass News wanted to know how people who had their J&J appointments canceled are able to get another shot quickly, and a nurse shares her concerns on whether or not people will even want it now.
“I just started taking them out and about,” nurse Gabrielle Nicholson said.
Nicholson is a nurse from New Hampshire visiting Forest Park for the day as part of her cautious re-entry into a world her 14-month old twins have never really experienced.
“The first year of their life was quarantined,” Nicholson said.
On the job, Nicholson said she sees a lot of hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. She fears the pausing of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to reported blood clot cases will only add to it.
“People are going to kind of just say more of a reason not to get it,” Nicholson explained.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on the shot after six women reported blood clots.
Governor Charlie Baker said there is ample supply of Moderna and Pfizer for those who had their single-dose canceled.
“Make sure we reschedule appointments for those that were scheduled for J&J and continue to pursue the program we've got in place,” Baker said.
Western Mass News spoke with Behavioral Health Network, which had to cancel a J&J clinic Tuesday in Holyoke.
“The Holyoke Senior Center did a Moderna clinic today, Wednesday, and the people who were registered for yesterday’s clinic at One Holyoke were contacted,” Behavioral Health Network Executive Vice President Jessica DeFlumer-Trapp said.
Western Mass News asked how people who may have missed their opportunity at Wednesday’s Moderna clinic can get their chance.
“We have everybody on an email distribution list. The plan is to send them out a blast as soon as we’re able to have an upcoming clinic date,” DeFlumer-Trapp said.
Nicholson said she is hoping people will take the opportunity to get any vaccine seriously.
“I know that it’s not mandatory, I know that it’s not required, but I would like to see a point where we can just start seeing each other, just start being normal so I can raise my twins,” Nicholson said.
If you live in Holyoke and think you may have missed the opportunity to get a vaccine at Tuesday’s canceled J&J clinic, you can email covidvaccine@bhninc.org.
