BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state will soon be moving to the next phase in the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Mass. officials has announced that starting Thursday, the following groups can begin booking appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Mass. DPH noted that with Wednesday's announcement, nearly one million people will be newly eligible for a vaccine. However, they noted that it could take more than a month for those eligible to get an appointment due to "extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply", unless the federal supply increases.

Appointments can be made online starting Thursday. Those who can't access the internet can call 211 and follow the prompts for assistance in making an appointment.

