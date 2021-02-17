BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state will soon be moving to the next phase in the COVID-19 vaccination process.
Mass. officials has announced that starting Thursday, the following groups can begin booking appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- People age 65 and older
- Low-income and affordable senior housing residents and staff
- People age 16 or older with two or more certain medical conditions. Those conditions include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Mass. DPH noted that with Wednesday's announcement, nearly one million people will be newly eligible for a vaccine. However, they noted that it could take more than a month for those eligible to get an appointment due to "extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply", unless the federal supply increases.
Appointments can be made online starting Thursday. Those who can't access the internet can call 211 and follow the prompts for assistance in making an appointment.
Gov. Baker is expected to provide an update from the State House at approximately 12 p.m. We will have complete coverage on-air, online, and on our app.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
