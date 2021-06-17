WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The regional COVID-19 vaccination site at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds closed Thursday after two months, but we've learned there are still hundreds of people who need a second dose.
There are about 300 people who got their first dose at the fairgrounds who still need a second dose. They can get those at West Springfield town hall over the next two weeks because the fairgrounds vaccination site is now officially closed.
“I’m sad that it's closing because it seems like a really good central location for…I mean The Big E, everyone comes to The Big E here from all over,” said Jamie Gaudette of Agawam.
Gaudette said the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds was a convenient COVID-19 vaccine site for people in the area.
“This is a really good location for us because we drive by it all the time, so it was just easy to swing by and get a vaccine,” Gaudette noted.
Jennifer Chapman of West Springfield added, “I think there’s a whole other contingency of humans…the youngers…that need it, so it’s a bummer. It really is, actually. I think this is easy…I’m a school nurse and as a nurse in general, people call me all the time to say where to go and what to do and this was a good spot, so it is disappointing, so I think they got a lot of them done.”
West Springfield’s chief of operations Carly Camossi told Western Mass News that the closing comes after about three months and 10,000 shots administered. Patients came from all across the Bay State. All three vaccine options were available throughout this time, but appointments have recently been dwindling down.
“We went from having day of 350 patients down to days where we had less than 100, so looking at a space like this, it's massive,” Comassi added.
Officials then made the decision to downsize services.
“We’re going to be satisfying all second appointments at the West Springfield town hall and we've made contact with all of those patients and then we will finish up vaccines on July 1,” Comassi said.
Leaders running that temporary site at town hall will help anyone who needs to book an appointment at another site if they need to book outside of that two-week time frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.