SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass news is your Vaccine Authority.
The Vaccine Equity Now coalition hosted a virtual town hall Monday night to share the stories of those on the front lines trying to get vaccines and resources for their communities.
Dr. Christina Huebner Torres, the chief research and population health officer of Caring Health in Springfield, weighed in on the importance of resources being sent to community health centers.
"Community health centers are an essential source of trusted environments where vaccines, testing care, and resources can be accessed by our communities," Dr. Torres said.
The coalition is also launching their My Vaccine Story campaign encouraging those who are signing up for vaccine appointments to share their stories to highlight the work that still needs to be done to ensure everyone has access to the shots.
