EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Whether you love or dislike the holiday, it's still one of the most popular and celebrated days.
It also can be an expensive one.
Chocolate-covered strawberries, cookies, and cupcakes are being prepared at Pete's Sweets for this upcoming Valentine's Day.
“Thousands of cupcakes get sold that day and it's just insane," said Pete Gray with Pete's Sweets.
The Valentine's Day craze is not just local. Lovers across the country are expected to go above and beyond this year.
According to a survey by WalletHub, those celebrating Valentine's Day will spend more than $27.4 billion in 2020. That’s a lot of love and a lot of money.
In fact, its up 32 percent from 2019.
"We are realizing that when it's on the weekend, people like to make the big show of thing, especially at work. We notice there’s a lot of flower deliveries," Gray explained.
Gray told Western Mass News customers are going crazy for chocolate-covered treats.
"We make a lot of suggestions and we do chocolate-covered bacon and chocolate-covered strawberries, which is hands down the biggest seller of Valentine's Day and thousands of cupcakes, which is a great way to say 'I love you,'" Gray noted.
Gray said Valentine's Day is the biggest walk in day of the year. so don't feel bad if you’re last minute.
If you feel the pressure this Valentine's Day, you’re not alone. Gray said most people stress over getting the perfect gift because they really want to express their love.
"I just think it's showing your loved one...is easy to do any time of year, but Valentine's Day, there is a certain expectation, which is tough and not tough at the same time," Gray said.
