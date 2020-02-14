SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It isn't Valentines Day without flowers, but the high demand for beautiful arraignments makes for a stressful day for local florists.
"It's crazy. We're a neighborhood florist, so people rely on us being here people and coming all day," said Brian Grisel, owner and manager of The Flower Box
The Flower Box has sat on the corner of Carew and Armory Street in Springfield since the 1940's.
"It's like a pillar in Springfield," Grisel added.
Grisel bought the shop three years ago after the former owner was ready to retire. He wanted to maintain the reputation of being a locally-owned and operated boutique florist people can count on year round, including on Valentine's Day.
"It's going to be a busy day for us until 6:30, 7 o'clock tonight," Grisel explained.
Grisel told Western Mass News that while the foot traffic is great for business, Valentine's Day is a logistical nightmare.
"It's the worst day of the year. It's a lot of fun, it's a lot of fun, but it's a challenge. We've had thousands of roses. I dont know how many, I've lost track because I keep adding as time goes on, so we think we're ready today. We've got hundreds of arraignments made ready to go out the door, so they can just grab them and go," Grisel said.
In addition to the last minute shoppers coming through their door, they had dozens of arrangements out the door before 8 a.m.
"I think we've got 100 deliveries out on the road today and that's basically when we reach capacity. We don't want to take too much and get things late to people," Grisel added.
He told us things like the weather and what day of the week the holiday falls on impact their sales.
"The day of the week it falls on is a big deal. This is a good day," Grisel noted.
