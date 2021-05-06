WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In West Springfield, there's a new way to get around while getting some exercise in as two bike share spots are now available for public use.
“We have families that come down, you can get all around the area here. It’s a great thing that we can all share,” said Eileen Chapman, assistant director at West Springfield Public Library.
Valley Bike, the Pioneer Valley’s bike share program, has brought some wheels to West Springfield. Towns like Amherst, Easthampton, Holyoke, Northampton, South Hadley, and Springfield are all part of the program which allows residents to rent out a bike and drop it off at any of the Valley Bike locations.
“You can take one from Springfield here from Hadley here, they’re all interchangeable,” said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.
Reichelt told Western Mass News the town is currently working on making streets safer for bike riders and this program is part of that initiative.
“We saw through the pandemic them with was people wanted to be on bikes and wanted to ride so that was a good kind of introduction to the sport,” Reichelt added.
To rent a bike, you can sign up for a monthly pass or pay by the day.
In West Springfield, one bike share is located on Memorial Avenue, while the other is located outside the West Springfield Public Library.
Chapman told Western Mass News the program is a great way to help the environment. She added that the library is handing out some free day passes to residents for 24 hours of unlimited half-hour trips.
“…And everything we can do to make things better for ourselves in our future and our families and children and generations is a great idea,” Chapman noted.
Reichelt added, “I’m a cyclist myself, so I love riding. I think it’s a great tool to commute and I think this is a good start to show interest. I hope we can expand more throughout town.”
Valley Bike Share has an app you can download to take out a bike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.