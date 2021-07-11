HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- This stormy weather lately has put a damper on local sports, especially for Holyoke's collegiate summer baseball team, The Valley Blue Sox.
A game scheduled for 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon at McKenzie Stadium was canceled yet again due to the rain. This is the fifth home game they've had to cancel because of rainy weather.
"It is very very unfortunate especially at the end of the season, but it seems like almost every team in the league is kind of in the same spot," said Kate Avard, Team General Manager.
It's been about two weeks since Holyoke's collegiate summer baseball team, The Valley Blue Sox, has been able to play a home game at all due to stormy weather.
Luckily, the sun has been shining in other areas, making it possible for the team to play some away games, snatching their most recent win on the road against the Danbury Westerners.
"All of our guys come from all across the U.S. and they're here to play. So for having so many games canceled in a row, it's really tough. We're just kind of doing the best we can taking it day by day," Avard said.
The team will have a chance to make up these games before the end of the month, of course, weather permitting.
Western Mass News spoke with the team's general manager, she said they were lucky weather-wise, to play throughout the month of June, but they've had to cancel most of their games since June 30.
She said it was nice at first to have a break from daily games. But now it's a bit of a downer.
"We can't extend the season, we're pretty much set in stone," said Avard.
the team plays until about mid-August before the players head back to school. They'll book a single game if they have a common off day, but if not, it's doubleheaders. So far, there are three of those scheduled in the next two weeks of nonstop games.
"I would definitely have gone to the Blue Sox game today cause I think they're doing pretty well this season," said Karen Blanchard, a local player and Holyoke resident.
Blanchard can relate to these players. She is a longtime softball player who plays on a few Holyoke Parks & Recreational teams, even having a game shortly before the rain Sunday afternoon.
"I've missed out on so many softball games I can't even tell you so they must be feeling the same angst about not being able to play. 'Cause we all love to play to sport of baseball or softball. it's in our genes and we just love to play," said Blanchard.
Hopefully, the sun comes out for their next home game which is scheduled for this Thursday. They have a doubleheader against the Martha's Vineyard Sharks.
