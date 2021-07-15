HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It's been nearly two and a half weeks since the Valley Blue Sox have had a home game due to the amount of rain hitting western Mass. this month.

But finally, the team is back at it taking on the Martha's Vineyard Sharks, playing in front of their home crowd.

Western Mass News spoke with fans who said they are so happy to be back cheering on their home team.

The rain has certainly been an issue for the Blue Sox this season, having to cancel five games because of it. The last home game they had was back on June 25th, but with the sun now out and the rain gone, the Blue Sox get to play a double-header tonight in front of their home crowd. General Manager Kate Avard told Western Mass News how relieving it is for everyone to be back.

"It's been really great, we've had a lot of fans disappointed to not have baseball. So just to be able to provide that, I know a lot of people are happy to be back here at McKenzie tonight, I'm sure as people get out of work they can come and enjoy a game," said Avard.

"I love it, I love baseball, I don't have to go to Yankee Stadium I can come here," said fans Tracy Weston and William Barta.

The Blue Sox also sent these four of its players to the 2021 New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star game this weekend.

Antonio Balducci of the University of Richmond could be the fifth player going if he gets enough votes. He is the 2021 player fan vote and if he earns enough he will be going to the all-star game as well.

if you would like to vote for him, go to the Valley Blue Sox's website.