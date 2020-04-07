HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Valley Health Systems announced today they have furloughed approximately 225 employees, which is 11% of the workforce.
The Valley Health Systems include Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Group, Holyoke Nurse Association, and the River Valley Counseling Center.
Holyoke Medical Center's Director of Marketing, Rebecca MacGregor told Western Mass News these employees, who were furloughed, will not be receiving pay to stem the impact of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MacGregor told us that the management and executive team along with the physicians will have a temporary base pay reduction of 10 to 25%.
She also said furloughed will be in effect until April 30, which at that point will be reevaluated and extended if needed until normal operations resume.
"The furlough did not affect employees working in departments with no drop in volume or those departments that have additional volume and/or responsibilities. Furloughed employees were informed that they may be recalled to service in the case of a surge or changing conditions where the additional staff is needed," MacGregor explained.
She told us that these furloughed workers will continue to receiving benefits, such as health, dental, and vision insurance and that associated employee contributions of these benefits will be waived during the furloughed period.
