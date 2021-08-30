HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on a video that's getting traction on social media. It shows two people by the train tracks in Holyoke. Specifically, they appear to be digging near a rock pile that officials said contains fossils.

It had people concerned that the footprints and other historic fossils could be getting disturbed by the public.

The video posted on Facebook shows two people gathering what appears to be large slabs of rock by the train tracks in Holyoke. The post indicated it was also near the Dinosaur Tracks, home to Jurassic-era footprints and other fossils.

People on social media were concerned that fossils were being taken from the park.

When Western Mass News asked Holyoke Police about vandalism in the area, they told us they arrested two men, one from New Jersey and one from Connecticut on Saturday. Police said the men were found carrying tools and slabs of rock and also told officers they didn't believe they were digging on the dinosaur reservation land. The men are facing vandalism, archaeological violation, and trespassing charges. Police could not confirm if these two men are the same individuals in the social media video.

We reached out to The Trustees, an organization that manages this property and others across the Commonwealth. One of the representatives said when they heard about this video, they came to this property and found somebody trying to dig up one of the fossilized rock piles

“There was somebody there that was actively digging through the piles of rocks and trying to remove them from the property,” said The Trustees associate field director Brian Westrick.

Westrick told Western Mass News that rocks removed from the property and recovered by police will be returned to the property, which he said could soon have more surveillance.

“We’re looking into other security measures we can implement as far as like cameras,” Westrick explained.

Westrick is hoping to use modern technology to preserve prehistoric history.

“190 million years, these footprints have been in the ground and removing them was inappropriate,” Westrick added.