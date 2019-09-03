CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee woman was arrested after allegedly creating a disturbance early this morning.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said police received a call about a stolen phone and car at 828 Chicopee Street on Monday.
Investigators were able to locate the vehicle and made a report.
Wilk said that the reporting party, identified as 37-year-old Stefania Raucci of Chicopee, had posted on social media about a party she was having a party at that residence.
Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, police received another call from Raucci, asking for people to be removed from other apartments. She was then advised by police that people can have guests.
Wilk noted that shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, police were then called for a disturbance at that Chicopee Street address.
Officers arrived and spoke to witnesses, who alleged that Raucci threw items through a car window.
"Our officers discovered the car window smashed with a piece of wood, and plates of food and other things had been thrown through the window," Wilk added.
Raucci reportedly denied involvement initially, but then changed her response to police after being told there was witness video of the incident.
Raucci was placed under arrest on a charge of vandalizing property. She was transported and held on $100 bail.
Wilk urges residents to not post details about a party on social media as it "invites people, and problems, into your home."
