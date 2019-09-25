SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local vape stores continue to clear their shelves after Governor Baker announced a temporary four-month ban on all sales of vaping products and devices.
However, many in western Massachusetts have turned to the south to get the items they want.
Western Mass News got answers on how the vaping ban is impacting both Massachusetts and Connecticut businesses.
Local vape shops are busy clearing shelves and packing up boxes of the product after Governor Charlie Baker announced a halt on all sales of vaping products and devices Tuesday afternoon.
"This order prohibits the sale of all devices, all non-flavored and flavored vaping products including mint and menthol and all THC or marijuana vaping products in the Commonwealth," Gov. Baker said.
However, across the state line in Connecticut, vape shops, such as Discount Vape 360, owner Justin Woodstock have said they're expecting to see a boost in business.
"I was surprised, but the whole vaping industry is under attack right now and I truly don’t believe it’s what I’m selling in this store. It’s off the street drugs that are causing the problems. I’ve been vaping for three or four years now and I’m not sick," Woodstock said.
Woodstock opened Discount Vape 360 in Enfield, Connecticut three months ago.
He told Western Mass News with vape sales on hold in Massachusetts he expects to see more business come through his doors.
But he's also keeping a close eye on what his state leaders might do regarding the industry.
"That was my first thought. I’m worried about my business. I just opened three months ago and I’m worried about my business. What happens if they ban it here? New laws are going into effect October 1st, so that’s going to affect the vaping industry in Connecticut. There’s a 40% tax on every milliliter of liquid you buy and also a 10% sales tax that’s charged to the wholesaler on regular devices," Woodstock said.
Governor Baker said the vaping ban will be enforced by local law enforcement and the Public Health Department.
