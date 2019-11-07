EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's vaping ban is set to be lifted for medical marijuana products on Tuesday after a judge's ruling that the Cannabis Control Commission was the only state entity that can regulate medical marijuana products.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what Tuesday looks like,” said Mark Zatyrka, CEO of INSA.
The Cannabis Control Commission met on Thursday and decided not to uphold the Baker administration’s ban for medical marijuana users.
Following a court ruling this week, the state's ban on vaping products will end for medical marijuana patients, but will remain in place for other vaping products.
“We’re happy the CCC has dismissed the ban at least for our medical patients, so they have access to their medication. I know our patients are really happy about it. We hope access to adult products is soon to follow. It’s just as safe and effective as our medical products,” Zatyrka added.
The Baker administration has appealed the judge’s ruling to try to prevent the medical marijuana vape ban from ending. That decision could come before Tuesday’s deadline.
A third vaping death has been confirmed in Massachusetts, but Zatryka said his products are different than those in the black market, which he said is a reason people are getting sick.
“Most of the people getting sick are, unfortunately, getting their stuff from the black market, so at least now, we can pull people away from the black market again and have control on what’s in our products here. One difference between what we sell versus the black market is the state has authority to decide what to put into our products,” Zatyrka noted.
Zatyrka told Western Mass News that not only does the ruling help medical patients, but it will help sales as well.
“While our sales have dipped as a result from this vape ban, we’re glad the state had a chance to figure out what was wrong. We’re excited to sell these products again and our sales will go up and our patients will have access to their medication again,” Zatyrka said.
Zatyrka hopes officials continue to look at the recreational vaping ban.
“Hopefully, they continue to look at our adult products as well,” Zatyrka explained,
Meanwhile, challenges to the ban and the lifting of the ban continue to play out in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.